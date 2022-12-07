Cedar Rapids burger restaurant Saucy Focaccia closes all locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular Cedar Rapids restaurant known for its burgers has permanently closed all its locations.

KHAK reports both Saucy Focaccia locations in Cedar Rapids and its Breakfast Bar location have closed permanently.

In a Facebook post, restaurant staff said the Edgewood Road SW location closed first to combine staff at the Fountains Drive NE location. However, that location only lasted a couple more weeks before closing permanently last Sunday.

The restaurant’s Facebook pages and website have since been removed. KHAK reports comments on the now deleted Facebook post said the restaurant faced both staffing and financial issues that likely contributed to the closures.

Saucy Focaccia was listed among the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s best burgers in Iowa for multiple years.

