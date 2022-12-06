Staying Above Normal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sky cleared and now remains mostly clear overnight tonight. With a light wind, we will look for lows in the 20s. Wednesday remains quiet. Thursday and Friday are the days to watch with rain/snow headed toward the upper Midwest. The best chance at this point starts later on Thursday and continues through the morning drive on Friday. By the weekend we are quiet once again with highs hovering around 40. Have a great night.

