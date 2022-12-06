Show You Care
Shania Twain adds Des Moines to 2023 tour

Shania Twain
Shania Twain(Live Nation Concerts)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Country music star Shania Twain will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next year.

KCCI reports the five-time Grammy Award winner announced the stop in Des Moines on Nov. 3, 2023 as part of the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Global Tour.

Twain is the best-selling female country music artist in history.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting on Dec. 16 at Hy-VeeTix.com.

