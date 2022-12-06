REAL ID requirement delayed 2 years, officials remind travelers of the extended process

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With another two years before travelers need that little gold star on their ID to board domestic flights, Transportation Security Administration suspect many will continue to put off the REAL ID process. But officials want to remind people there’s more to the process than simply renewing your last driver’s license.

“Maybe look at when you’re ID is already expiring, and maybe when you already had to do this project of getting your ID renewed, go online, do the research, what do I need to do to get that elevated REAL ID versus my driver’s license as it is now,” said Regional Spokesperson for Transportation Security Administration, Jessica Mayle.

A passport, marriage certificate, bank statement, social security card - these are all items on a long list of documents that might be required during the process.

Not only does this extension give residents the opportunity to better prepare, but it’s also being used to help driver’s license stations across the country.

“Many state drivers license agencies are still addressing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that’s also why the deadline has been pushed back previously,” said Iowa DOT Product Integration Coordinator, Kayla Burkett.

64% of Iowans have already gotten their REAL ID.

In the next two years, the department of homeland security wants to make it a simpler process for those who still need to get theirs.

“They will use this time to implement some process improvements or ways that we can more efficiently accept or identify REAL ID documents and things like that,” said Burkett.

If the deadline comes and travelers, or those needing access to federal facilities, still don’t have a REAL ID, there is a list of other forms of identification that will be accepted.

