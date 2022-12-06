Show You Care
Principal spends day in temporary “jail cell” after students raise nearly $50,000 for the school

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday was not a normal school day for one area principal. In fact, he had to spend it in a temporary jail cell in the middle of the school.

St. Joseph Principal Casey Kettmann was “locked up” for the entire school day as a reward to the students for raising money.

It was part of their fall fundraiser called the Charger Challenge. The initial goal was to raise $15,000, but Kettmann soon found out how eager his students were to see him in this temporary jail cell.

They ended up raising nearly $50,000.

“I’m in here throughout the whole day. I’m on ‘good behavior’ so I do get some computer and some phone access and some natural light which is good, but I told them if I get in trouble then that gets taken away from me,” said Kettmann.

The money will go towards upkeep and upgrades to various parts of the building.

