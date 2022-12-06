Newbo City Market is looking for an artist to join incubator, will get free rent for a year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. A new artist in residency program will give an artist free rent in the market for a year.

For years Newbo City Market has been home to small business getting their start. Cheryl Kardell owns Artisan’s Emporium. She’s been part of the incubator for nearly 8 years. 70% of her items are handmade, and all of it is local.

”I think that just having it here every day is an opportunity to share your gifts with the world and a lot of these ladies that are in here with me wouldn’t have that opportunity alone,” Kardell explained.

It’s an opportunity to reach a wider audience. Soon, a local artist will get that same chance through the artist in residency program, thanks to a grant.

”That’s going to include free rent for a year, an entire year of free rent for this artist. Stipends for them to create community artwork, host workshops, to support their living basically while they build out their studio and retail space here at the market,” said Sarah Blais, Senior Director of Market Operations at Newbo City Market.

A space inside the market is already waiting for the winning artist. Leaders at Newbo say each small business owner in the market is in their own way, an artist. But they’re looking for someone to come in and make art on-site and then sell it.

“It only make sense to start viewing artist as small business owners because they are. If you’re going to make your living making something you’re an entrepreneur,” Blais said.

Applications need to be in by the 23rd, a selection will be announced on New Years. The winner will be able to start in the market as soon as January.

“What a great opportunity for a local person or local-ish person to have a space where they can share their gifts with the world and not be you know in a little cubby hole somewhere making their stuff hoping some day somebody might see it, Kardell said.

It’s a chance for an artist to leave their mark. And there’s hope they’ll be more opportunities like this in the years to come.

Interested artists can apply here. You will complete the application and send it to sarah@newbocitymarket.com with up to three samples of work.

