Local nonprofit expands mission to prioritize community-building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Groundswell Café, volunteers work to prepare food, serve customers, and make everyone feel welcome. These are just some of the values that go along with Matthew 25′s mission. Now, they want to expand that by adding community-building to their top priorities.

After an eight year break from the non-profit, Co-Founder and Community Building Director, Courtney Ball returned in October to lead this initiative.

”It’s something that a lot of people don’t have the time to do or make the time to do so we want to make sure that’s kind of baked into the structure of Matthew 25,” said Ball. “Listening to people that come to Matthew 25 to either volunteer or receive services, going out into the community to meet people and learn about them.”

Long-time volunteer, Kent Jackson, has seen many different people come in and out of the café. He says he hopes this initiative can help them get a better idea as to what exactly the community needs, whether that is more affordable housing, access to food and water, or opportunities for education.

“Listening to what they have to say and then try to do something if they have things that they think we need, I think we need to respect that and then do something about,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.