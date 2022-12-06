Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Kraft Heinz recalls ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and...
The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kraft Heinz Company announced a recall of its ham-and-cheese loaf due to cross-contamination concerns.

The company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of its ready-to-eat Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products may have fallen victim to cross-contamination with under-processed material.

There are no reports of any illnesses related to the recall at this time.

Consumers are advised to take the loaf to the place of purchase for a refund or throw it out.

More information about the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
December 5th Fayette County accident
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
Police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges...
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one

Latest News

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
LIVE: Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa
Dubuque city leaders consider scaled down Five Flags renovation plan