Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation

We now know which vendors at the Iowa State fair will not be welcomed back.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair has terminated contracts with four vendors for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer.

Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade had its contract terminated last week. It had been operating at the fair for 75 years.

We now know the other three vendors that will not be returning to the fair.

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, Hardenbrook Concessions failed to report more than $46,000; Pete’s Ice Cream didn’t report more than $31,000; JR Donuts didn’t report $16,000; and Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade failed to report $3,400.

The State Fair will open the four spots to new vendors. The application process begins in January.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
December 5th Fayette County accident
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
Police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges...
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one

Latest News

Voters in Georgia are heading back to the polls after neither senate candidate won a majority...
Georgia Senate runoff election Tuesday has implications for balance of power in Congress
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
We now know which vendors at the Iowa State fair will not be welcomed back.
Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation
The "Canadian Pacific Holiday Train" will make its way to Dubuque on Tuesday.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night