Flags to be lowered to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half staff on Wednesday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at the State Capitol Building, the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings and facilities across the state.

“Still more than 80 years after the horrific attack that took place in Pearl Harbor killing thousands of Americans, it’s a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices of our men and women in uniform,” said Gov. Reynolds. “May we always honor and remember the lives lost and those injured on that harrowing day, and forever share our gratitude for their service and our freedoms.”

People across the state, along with business, schools and other government subdivisions, are encouraged to also fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

