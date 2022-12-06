Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care

An Iowa dog apologized to the Grimes Fire Department after getting so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa dog apologized to a local fire department after getting so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm.

Birdie goes to dog camp at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes.

“She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it,” said Jessica Tapper, owner of Dogwoods Lodge.

Video from Dogwoods Lodge’s security camera shows the moment Birdie jumped up excitedly, but accidentally hitting the alarm, which prompted a visit from firefighters.

Staff with Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes posted an image on Facebook showing Birdie with a sign around her neck saying, “I’m sorry I pulled the fire alarm today.”

Tapper says she isn’t so sure Birdie is really sorry for what she did.

“She didn’t seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out,” Tapper said.

Firefighters say they have forgiven Birdie for the mishap.

Birdie’s owners said they thought it was pretty funny, and they’re glad Birdie is allowed back at dog camp to play around.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
December 5th Fayette County accident
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
Police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges...
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one

Latest News

The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to...
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation
Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care
(Courtesy: Canadian Pacific Railway)
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night
Iowa Democrats will have to decide whether to comply with Iowa law in holding the...
State law at odds with DNC’s decision to strip Iowa’s first-in-nation caucus