Dubuque Five Flags Center names new General Manager

Aaron Rainey has been promoted to the role of general manager of the Five Flags Center in Dubuque. He had been serving as the interim general manager.(Five Flags Center Dubuque)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Aaron Rainey has been promoted to the role of General Manager of the Five Flags Center in Dubuque.

ASM Global, the company that manages the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Rainey has been serving as the interim General Manager since late October. He joined the Five Flags Center in November 2021 in the role of Director of Operations and Events.

“Aaron’s understanding and commitment to Dubuque, combined with his 25 years of experience in live entertainment, sets the foundation for Aaron and the Five Flags Center staff to continue bringing great entertainment and experiences to the venue, said Dave Jolette, ASM Global’s Regional Vice President for Arenas.

The announcement comes as city leaders continue to consider plans to renovate the aging Five Flags Civic Center.

Dubuque city leaders are considering spending millions of dollars to renovate a place some say is in dire need of repair.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

