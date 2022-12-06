Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Clouds around this morning, gradual clearing this afternoon

Plan on quiet weather in the area with this morning's clouds gradually clearing out.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve had some more clouds roll across eastern Iowa early this morning, but otherwise, it’s been very quiet. No precipitation is expected today or tonight and the layer of thick clouds will move east, resulting in gradual clearing this afternoon and evening. Look for another quiet day tomorrow as well. We are still watching Thursday for some rain/snow potential, mainly arriving in the afternoon/evening and lasting into early Friday morning. Latest indications continue to suggest that snow may occur over the northern half, but may just be a cold rain over the south half. As always, track is key and we’ll keep an eye on it. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
December 5th Fayette County accident
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
Police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges...
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
An Overall Typical Week
An Overall Typical Week
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, December 5
kcrg wx
Plenty of clouds around, watch for a wintry mix north