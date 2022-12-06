Clouds around this morning, gradual clearing this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve had some more clouds roll across eastern Iowa early this morning, but otherwise, it’s been very quiet. No precipitation is expected today or tonight and the layer of thick clouds will move east, resulting in gradual clearing this afternoon and evening. Look for another quiet day tomorrow as well. We are still watching Thursday for some rain/snow potential, mainly arriving in the afternoon/evening and lasting into early Friday morning. Latest indications continue to suggest that snow may occur over the northern half, but may just be a cold rain over the south half. As always, track is key and we’ll keep an eye on it. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.