Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night

The "Canadian Pacific Holiday Train" will make its way to Dubuque on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its way to Dubuque on Tuesday night to give Iowans a free holiday treat.

The train left Montreal in late November, and has been traveling across the U.S. performing for communities and raising money for food banks wherever it goes.

The Holiday Train has already made stops in Davenport, Muscatine and Ottumwa. Today’s schedule has it stopping in Clinton, Bellevue and Dubuque.

On Wednesday it’ll make stops in Guttenberg, Marquette, Lansing and New Albin.

This is the train’s first cross continent tour in three years.

It is scheduled to arrive in Dubuque at 8:30 p.m. at the Hawthorn Street railway crossing, at the corner of Hawthorne Street and Rohmberg Avenue.

There will be live music from 8:45 to 9:15. Shows are free to attend, but Canadian Pacific is asking people to bring cash or non-perishable food donations for local food banks. Staff with local food banks will be at the events to collect the donations.

For more information, including a full schedule of stops, click here.

