An Overall Typical Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds stick with us this week with systems moving through. Temperatures as a result are very near average for this time of the year, within a couple of days of being above or below normal. Rain and snow chances develop again with a more powerful system on Thursday. As always the track will be more important to the type of precipitation we will see. Rain and snow are both possible from the Plains through the upper Midwest. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

