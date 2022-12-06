Up to $5,000 reward offered after cat shot with arrow in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar County family’s cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow, and now a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Humane Society of the U.S. is offering the reward. In a press release, staff said it happened on or around Oct. 30. Family members reported having found their red tabby domestic short hair cat, named Atticus, had been shot, possibly by a crossbow arrow.

The family immediately rushed him to a veterinarian, where the arrow was removed.

Atticus was barely able to walk or stand at the time, but is now recovering from the wounds.

“I am incredibly thankful to law enforcement in Cedar County for taking this case seriously from day one,” Preston Moore, the Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a press release. “These sorts of violent acts endanger not only animals, but also every member of our communities. Atticus is incredibly lucky—he likely survived only because the perpetrator is a bad shot. I highly encourage anyone with knowledge of this attack on Atticus to come forward with that information so the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office can investigate the matter fully.”

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case, and is asking that anyone with information about this case contact them at 563-886-2121.

“We appreciate any help in this case and we do not tolerate any type of animal cruelty or abuse in Cedar County and we will do everything possible to fully investigate this case,” Chief Deputy Knoche of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said. “We would like to thank the vet clinic and the Humane Society of the United States for the assistance in this case.”

The Humane Society of The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever may be responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Cedar County. (The Humane Society of the United States)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.