1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night.

According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm say this incident does not appear to be related to the fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police add this incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.