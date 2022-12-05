A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A week after Mauna Loa began its highly-anticipated eruption, officials on Sunday said lava is still spewing from one active fissure and continues to advance at a “slow-walking speed” toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

In a news conference on Sunday morning, David Phillips, of the Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory, said lava — coming from fissure no. 3 — is still about 2.25 miles away and moving very slowly at 50 feet per hour.

Because of varying terrain and changes to the flow, geologists say there is no time estimate on when lava will reach the highway.

The highway, also known as Saddle Road, connects Hilo and Kona and there is significant concern about what its closure would mean for commuters and the transport of goods.

The alternate route is much longer.

Officials reiterated there is still no direct threat to downslope communities.

But emergency management officials are urging the public to remain alert.

The latest reports show that lava is erupting at an estimated rate of 50 to 100 cubic yards per second. Hawaii Emergency Management said the lava flow is moving at a “slow-walking speed.”

On Sunday, officials said there was an earthquake swarm overnight, with the largest quake measuring at a magnitude of 2.1.

“Basically, what this indicates is that magma continues to come up into the system from the magma chamber and is being transported down to fissure 3, where it’s erupting from the surface,” Phillips said.

Activity as a whole has stabilized over the last several days, prompting the USGS to lower its aviation color code from red to orange, Phillips said.

“What this means is there’s no longer a threat to regional aircraft, high-altitude aircraft, commercial aircraft between the inter-islands and the region and things like that,” Phillips said. “The hazard is still significant to aviation, to local aviation. For example, aircraft flying around the vicinity of the active lava flows.”

For that reason, a temporary flight restriction remains in effect, Phillips said.

Meanwhile, officials say crowds are still flocking to see the spectacular show.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said a new viewing area on Old Saddle Road has proven popular. On Thursday, the first day the area was open, more than 2,000 cars took the route. That compares to Saturday night, in which approximately 4,000 vehicles took the route.

“What I noticed was that during that route, many people were pulling over along the first half, which you know has great viewing, but the second half of the road actually has better viewing,” Roth said. “I think many people figured they’ve seen it enough and they started going further.”

While the new route has alleviated congestion on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno said drivers should still be aware of delays. Officials are also urging lava spectators to put safety first and refrain from wandering away from their cars.

The Mauna Loa eruption started last Sunday after months of elevated earthquake activity.

The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several months, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984.

