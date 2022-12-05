Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

Mauna Loa eruption
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court takes up clash of religion and gay rights
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial starts for Texas cop who shot Black woman in her home