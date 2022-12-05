Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its parent company, Live Nation.(CNN, KCBS/KCAL, Senate TV, House TV, CNN, Taylor Swift Productions & Revolution Pictures, TIKTOK/@morgadventures, Twitter @AOC, @thehermidasTikTok)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The title of one of Taylor Swift’s biggest songs is sort of perfect for her fans’ feelings about Ticketmaster: “Bad Blood.”

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its parent company, Live Nation.

They said Ticketmaster broke antitrust and other laws in the now infamously chaotic sales process for Swift’s “The Eras” tour.

The suit alleges the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices, charging higher prices on fans in the presale and resale market.

According to the plaintiffs, Ticketmaster forced concertgoers to exclusively use its site and controlled all registration and access to the tour.

Swifties want the companies to fork over a $2,500 penalty for each violation, which could be expensive based on the millions of angered fans who didn’t get tickets.

Ticketmaster has apologized to fans and said that the demand, along with the elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Mauna Loa eruption
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates.
WATCH: Netflix releases new 'Harry & Meghan' trailer and premiere dates
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged