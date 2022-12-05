Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Polk County Auditor rejects challenge to Iowa Sen. Whitver’s voter registration

Iowa Senator Jack Whitver
Iowa Senator Jack Whitver
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Polk County Auditor has rejected a challenge to Sen. Jack Whitver’s (R-Grimes) voter registration.

The decision comes after a hearing over the claim made by a registered voter that Whitver doesn’t live in his State Senate District.

Whitver, who was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011 and became Senate Majority Leader in March 2018, won reelection in the midterm elections last month.

In the findings, Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald concluded Whitver was able to submit evidence that he had moved to, and owns a home in Grimes in September 2022, where he pays utility bills and has received mail. He also signed an affidavit declaring his intent to remain at the residence a definite, or indefinite or indeterminable length of time.

Whitver released the following statement regarding the decision:

“Auditor Fitzgerald made the correct decision today to uphold the clear language of the law. Senator Whitver appreciates his decision to set partisanship aside and follow the law. Now, two different Democrat-controlled hearings have determined Senator Whitver’s residency and voter registration are legal.

The evidence is clear and unmistakable. Senator Whitver legally resides in a property he owns with multiple utility bills and other documents showing residence and occupancy. He established residence in Grimes more than sixty days before the general election as required by the Iowa Constitution.

In addition to his currently established residence in Grimes, Senator Whitver and his wife signed a contract last summer to purchase a lot near Polk City within the boundaries of Senate District 23. The plat was just recently finalized in mid-November and they expect to close on that lot before the end of 2022. Senator Whitver continues to maintain the residency requirements of Iowa law.

The individuals pursuing this challenge are advocating for a dangerous precedent. Canceling a voter registration with such an overwhelming amount of supporting evidence would have a chilling effect on voter registration, voter participation, and public engagement in the electoral process. These Democrat activists should think long and hard about continuing to pursue this anti-democracy challenge, the dangerous precedent it could set, the potential unintended consequences, and the chilling effect it may have on voter participation.

Senator Whitver looks forward to the start of the 2023 legislative session.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

Iowans react to change in presidential nomination process
Iowans react to loss of ‘First in Nation’ status for Democratic caucuses
FILE - A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept....
Rail workers say deal won’t resolve quality-of-life concerns
Democratic caucus-goers participate in a precinct caucus in Opstad Auditorium at City High...
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
Cherokee County woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars