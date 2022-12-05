Show You Care
Plenty of clouds around, slight chance of rain/snow north

Today looks pretty quiet overall with plenty of clouds around. A slight chance of rain/snow exists farther north.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, this week looks pretty normal from a temperature standpoint. Plan on highs today generally in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south. There remains a small opportunity for some isolated rain or snow north of highway 20 this morning, but the overall impact still looks pretty low at this time. Another small system moves in tomorrow morning, but again, this will likely increase clouds more than anything else. Thursday’s system is still out there, but even this one is showing a bit lower predictability than we’d like to see at this distance. The gut feeling is that this one may bring a little rain or snow to parts of the area. This system does at least carry the potential to bring us more precipitation than we’ve seen in the last few weeks, though. We’ll keep an eye on it as the week goes on.

