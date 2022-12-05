Show You Care
Outpouring of support follows fire at Cedar Rapids food pantry

The Mission of Hope needed a hand after the November incident, and it was fortunate that it got the support it needed in the following weeks.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mission of Hope food pantry in northeast Cedar Rapids has “been made whole again” after a fire, according to Executive Director Kim Reem.

A fire started on the porch of Mission of Hope on November 11. It burnt through the ceiling of the food pantry housed in the basement of the building. Reem estimated the pantry had to throw away about 40% of its inventory because of extensive smoke damage.

“It’s just been a little overwhelming for us, the amount of support that has come,” Reem said. “People have stepped forward to make repairs, people have stepped forward with financial donations, and people have stepped forward with food and other items.”

When TV9 caught up with Reem on November 29, she estimated 5,000 pounds of food had been donated since the fire.

“We’ve actually gained back more than we lost,” Ream added.

With the donations, Reem said Mission of Hope was able to avoid a long pause in their much-needed service. She added that she is grateful to every person who has helped in the food pantry’s recovery.

“Just to have been made whole again, be able to get back to business because of the generosity of the community—we won’t forget,” Reem said.

