One of the largest nativity scene in the world currently on display in Washington, Iowa

Washington, Iowa (KCRG) -A unique collection of 2539 nativity scenes are on display right now at the Hills Bank in Washington.

It took six weeks to set up the thousands of scenes.

They’re are all owned by Michael Zahs who started his collection in the 1950′s.

The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted.

“I like to have people come and look at the details you can look at the exhibit for the scripture part of it, you can look at it for the materials, the artwork, much of these are handmade, some of them are very historical.” Michael Zahs said.

This collection could break a world record, Zahs is currently working on submitting it to the Guinness book of world records.

The collection will be on display until the end of January.

