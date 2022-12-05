Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Nike ends ties with Kyrie Irving over antisemitic film controversy

The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA star have agreed to part ways.
The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA star have agreed to part ways.(CNN, WCBS, Nike)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nike has formally cut ties with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA guard have agreed to part ways.

Nike’s decision comes weeks after Irving posted a Twitter link to a controversial documentary that contains antisemitic messages.

Irving initially refused to apologize and Nike suspended its relationship with the NBA star, canceling the launch of his Kyrie 8 shoe.

Now, Nike is permanently severing ties, even though Irving has since apologized.

Irving took to Twitter to thank people who ever bought products he endorsed, saying he considers those shoppers as family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Tornado sirens
Linn County announces improvements to outdoor warning siren system
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case