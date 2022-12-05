Linn County announces improvements to outdoor warning siren system

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, Linn County Emergency Management Agency announced the installation of seven outdoor warning sirens at additional rural locations.

All sirens will be tested monthly, with the test taking place on the first Wednesday of the month at 8:45 am. The siren system is monitored by two 24-hour emergency dispatch centers ensuring prompt activation for severe weather events.

The new seven new locations are:

Palisades Kepler State Park

Intersection of Bertram Rd and Berry Rd

Intersection of Campbell Rd and Secrist Rd

Intersection of Prairie Chapel Rd and Stone City Rd

Matsell Bridge Park

Boy Scout Rd south of the Howard H. Cherry Scout Reservation

Wapsie Y Rd directly across from the main entrance to YMCA Camp Wapsie

Outside of tests, sirens will activate if there are confirmed winds over 70mph, hail 1.75 inches or larger, tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service or a trained weather spotter.

