Konica Minolta is looking to snap up some new employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Konica Minolta offices in Hiawatha, showcases a wall of history that dates back to the late 1800’s. It documents their line of products, the company which has stood the test of time.

“Konica Minolta revolved around imaging, that is how it has spun into cameras, then into office products, copying multi-function devices, fax machines, scanners, that type of stuff, it all revolves around imaging,” said Brent Rouse, Senior Sales Manager, Konica Minolta

The company image is now of them offering new age solutions and security, to their growing areas in the digital and mobotics space.

“We have perfected what we do in the marketplace. We are very well known for our expertise and resources that are behind us, we have so many experts in so many areas, we can help customers address those challenges,” adds Rouse.

Company growth has them looking to bring on new faces.

“There is so much that I like about working here. Work-life balance is very important. As a working mom, that is something I take a lot of pride in. That I can, if I needed to go to a kid’s activity, that kind of thing.” So many resources to help me with day to day tasks,” said Christyn Breja, NAE, Named Account Executive Health Care/Legal, Konica Minolta.

They have sales jobs that come with a set salary, but the earning potential is limitless.

“There is a lot of added compensation on top of our base pay, and It’s a great company to work for and can be very lucrative for people,” adds Rouse.

“I was a tinker as a kid, I like to tinker, that’s what technicians do, we take things apart and put them back together, if you like doing that, it’s a great place to work,” said Joey Foust, Branch Service Manager, Konica Minolta.

“We have a leadership academy, on-demand learning subscriptions and a tuition reimbursement. We are an international company, so that gives our employees the opportunity to travel to other countries,” said Christy Harper, Director of Talent Acquisition, Konica Minolta.”

Just as Konica and Minolta merged years ago, they want to merge just the right person into their family of products.

”They have to be ambitious and have the drive to be successful and if they bring the right skill set and personality to the team and drive they can be very successful in the role, and it’s a career opportunity, it’s not just a job,” adds Rouse.

Their benefits also include Family forming benefits and pet insurance. Last year, 7% of employees found a new role within the organization, and they also have remote jobs available.

To apply, visit https://careers.konicaminoltaus.com/ or email Brent Rouse at brouse@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

