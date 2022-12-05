Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa’s Petras to miss Music City Bowl

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras was ruled out for the Hawkeyes’ upcoming bowl game. Iowa will turn to two freshmen to make their collegiate debut under center.

When the Hawkeyes take on Kentucky New Year’s Day in the Music City Bowl, they’ll turn to redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said via Zoom on Sunday that Petras will not be available after suffering a shoulder injury against Nebraska that will require surgery.

“We’ll do our best to take advantage of this time, and that’s one good thing about the month of December, you have time available. We’ll try to do it to find out what they can do and do successfully. Part of the challenge is to the rest of the team. It’s like when any good player gets injured, everybody else has to step it up and do a little bit more. That will be an our approach and our intention is to win this game. That’s our goal and intention and we’ll try to figure out a plan that’s going to give us an opportunity to do that,” Ferentz said.

Some good news on the injury front is that senior tight end Sam LaPorta and sophomore cornerback Cooper DeJean are expected to return in time for the bowl game.

Kickoff is set for 11 A.M. on December 31. You can watch the game on KCRG-TV9.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend."
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Cherokee County woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Latest News

Hawkeyes win their 18th straight in the Cy-Hawk Series
Hawkeyes win their 18th straight in the Cy-Hawk Series
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves the ball up court against Central Michigan during the...
Clark, No. 10 Iowa beat Wisconsin for 26th straight time
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
FILE - Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara rolls out during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa lands Michigan QB Cade McNamara from transfer portal