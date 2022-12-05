Iowa’s Petras to miss Music City Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras was ruled out for the Hawkeyes’ upcoming bowl game. Iowa will turn to two freshmen to make their collegiate debut under center.

When the Hawkeyes take on Kentucky New Year’s Day in the Music City Bowl, they’ll turn to redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said via Zoom on Sunday that Petras will not be available after suffering a shoulder injury against Nebraska that will require surgery.

“We’ll do our best to take advantage of this time, and that’s one good thing about the month of December, you have time available. We’ll try to do it to find out what they can do and do successfully. Part of the challenge is to the rest of the team. It’s like when any good player gets injured, everybody else has to step it up and do a little bit more. That will be an our approach and our intention is to win this game. That’s our goal and intention and we’ll try to figure out a plan that’s going to give us an opportunity to do that,” Ferentz said.

Some good news on the injury front is that senior tight end Sam LaPorta and sophomore cornerback Cooper DeJean are expected to return in time for the bowl game.

Kickoff is set for 11 A.M. on December 31. You can watch the game on KCRG-TV9.

