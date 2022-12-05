Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa will soon accept applications for Entry-Level Driver Training Program

(WBAY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL) will soon be able to apply for a newly created Entry-Level Driver Training Program.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced the program in a press release on Monday, saying it will provide more opportunities for people interested in becoming a truck driver.

“Truck drivers play such a critical role in meeting our supply chain demands-- ‘If you got it, a truck driver brought it’. Like the rest of the nation, Iowa, too, has a high demand for truck drivers; and in order to meet that demand, we need innovative solutions that reduce barriers for anyone interested in obtaining a CDL license,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “This new program will break down barriers that currently exist for obtaining a CDL and provide support to organizations who sponsor these critical training opportunities right here in Iowa.”

The program is expected to provide $6 million to support employers, nonprofits, or related organizations who sponsor key training programs that prepare drivers for CDL or knowledge tests.

The grants are meant to help remove the cost barriers and get more people across the state their commercial driver’s licenses.

The state will begin accepting applications on Dec. 13 at IowaGrants.gov.

The applications are due by 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Heima Griffith, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a...
Arlington man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
Police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges...
Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one
Iowa's registered apprenticeship program has a record number of people joining, and getting...
Growing number of people joining Iowa’s registered apprenticeship program