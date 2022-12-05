Iowa will soon accept applications for Entry-Level Driver Training Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa interested in obtaining their commercial driver’s license (CDL) will soon be able to apply for a newly created Entry-Level Driver Training Program.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced the program in a press release on Monday, saying it will provide more opportunities for people interested in becoming a truck driver.

“Truck drivers play such a critical role in meeting our supply chain demands-- ‘If you got it, a truck driver brought it’. Like the rest of the nation, Iowa, too, has a high demand for truck drivers; and in order to meet that demand, we need innovative solutions that reduce barriers for anyone interested in obtaining a CDL license,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “This new program will break down barriers that currently exist for obtaining a CDL and provide support to organizations who sponsor these critical training opportunities right here in Iowa.”

The program is expected to provide $6 million to support employers, nonprofits, or related organizations who sponsor key training programs that prepare drivers for CDL or knowledge tests.

The grants are meant to help remove the cost barriers and get more people across the state their commercial driver’s licenses.

The state will begin accepting applications on Dec. 13 at IowaGrants.gov.

The applications are due by 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.