Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa St promotes Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator

FILE - Iowa State running game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches players warm up before the...
FILE - Iowa State running game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches players warm up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State's receivers coach to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State’s receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired last week after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.

“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said Monday. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”

Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.

Scheelhaase has coached running backs and receivers he arrived in Ames in 2018. Some of his top players have been 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, two-time consensus All-America running back Breece Hall, All-America running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.

He previously coached running backs at Illinois, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2010-13.

The Cyclones’ offensive staff will continue to have Scheelhaase in charge of receivers, Joel Gordon as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and Taylor Mouser as tight ends coach.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
File Graphic
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

Hawkeyes win their 18th straight in the Cy-Hawk Series
Hawkeyes win their 18th straight in the Cy-Hawk Series
No. 23 Iowa State hands St. John's 1st loss of season 71-60
No. 23 Iowa State hands St. John’s 1st loss of season 71-60
An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football...
Tom Manning not returning as Iowa State Cyclones’ offensive coordinator
Cartevious Norton carries the ball for Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
No. 4 TCU finishes undefeated regular season with 62-14 rout of Iowa State