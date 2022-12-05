Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner.

Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy truck had lost control on the icy roadway and crossed the center line, hitting a semi traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the Chevy truck was taken to Sumner Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

December 5th Fayette County accident (KCRG)

