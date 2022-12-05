Show You Care
Hawkeyes win their 18th straight in the Cy-Hawk Series

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - No. 2 ranked Iowa edged no. 7 Iowa State 18-15 to win their 18th straight in the Cy-Hawk Series on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Tony Cassioppi’s 9-2 victory at heavyweight against Sam Schuyler closed out the dual moving Iowa to 17-0 under head coach Tom Brands.

In addition, three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee and Real Woods both were victorious in their season debuts. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones split the first 10 matches in the dual, but the difference was Iowa posted three bonus-point victories coming from Lee, Cobe Siebrecht and Nelson Brands.

Iowa State fell to 5-1 on the season, while Iowa improved to 6-0.

