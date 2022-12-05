Show You Care
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday

Davenport police are investigating following the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man.

No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No other information was released.

