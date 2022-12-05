Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man.

No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.