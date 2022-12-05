Cresco man arrested in connection to Decorah shooting that injured one

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Decorah on Friday morning.

In a press release, police said 23-year-old Tyler Dozark, of Cresco, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the shooting that sent one victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Dozark is charged with control of a firearm by a felon, reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing. The victim has not been identified.

