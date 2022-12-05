Arlington man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids arrested an Arlington, Iowa man for alleged sexual abuse of a minor after a month-long investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Hiema Griffith, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a female on several occasions over the last year.

Griffith faces a charge of 2nd Degree Sex Abuse. He was taken from Cedar Rapids, where he was arrested, to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Additional charges are pending.

