Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Warriorettes helps students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School through dance.

By KCRG
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Warriorettes were founded in 2021 by Natalie Turner a former CR Washington student who currently works their as a behavioral para professional. The group which is open to both boys and girls dance is inspired Majorette style of dance.

This style of dance originated in Historically Black Colleges & Universities in the South. The style of dance the Warriorettes perform is inspired by West African, hip-hop, and jazz-infused styles.

Turner says says the group allows boys and girls to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

She said ”i feel like it just really helps them grow as an individual get their foot out before a lot of them don’t really know what they want to do in life and i feel like dance can definitely play a part of that a lot of them don’t know what they want to do and a lot of them need this for some of them there’s there’s nothing else for them really.”

They will perform on December 20th at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend."
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges of assault...
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates for the current flu season, which...
First flu deaths of the season confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

FILE - A worker rides a rail car at a BNSF rail crossing in Saginaw, Texas, Wednesday, Sept....
Rail workers say deal won’t resolve quality-of-life concerns
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Night, December 3rd, 2022
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Democratic caucus-goers participate in a precinct caucus in Opstad Auditorium at City High...
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line