Warriorettes helps students at Cedar Rapids Washington High School through dance.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Warriorettes were founded in 2021 by Natalie Turner a former CR Washington student who currently works their as a behavioral para professional. The group which is open to both boys and girls dance is inspired Majorette style of dance.

This style of dance originated in Historically Black Colleges & Universities in the South. The style of dance the Warriorettes perform is inspired by West African, hip-hop, and jazz-infused styles.

Turner says says the group allows boys and girls to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

She said ”i feel like it just really helps them grow as an individual get their foot out before a lot of them don’t really know what they want to do in life and i feel like dance can definitely play a part of that a lot of them don’t know what they want to do and a lot of them need this for some of them there’s there’s nothing else for them really.”

They will perform on December 20th at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

