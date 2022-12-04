Show You Care
One injured following Linn County Crash

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

At the scene, crews learned that a Hyundai Elantra, driven by 16-year-old Grayson Broussard from Alburnett, had been traveling north on North Marion Road and stopped before turning west onto County Home Road. Grayson failed to yield to a Ford F150, driven by 30-year-old Gregory Rowland from Solon, that was traveling east. The Elantra and the F150 crashed into each other. The truck stayed in the road while the Hyundai ended up in the ditch.

Broussard has been cited for failure to yield when entering a highway. Area Ambulance took the passenger from the Hyundai to St. Luke’s Hospital due to minor injuries. Neither Rowland nor his passenger were injured.

