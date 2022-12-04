Look for fairly typical December weather for the first full week of the month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work and school week ahead looks typical of December. Highs tomorrow will climb to the low 40s again, generally dropping to the mid-30s for the rest of the week, seasonal for this time of year. There is a small chance for a few isolated rain showers or even some flurries tomorrow morning, mainly north of highway 20. Accumulation isn’t expected to amount to much and these appear to be low to no impact. Temperatures range from the mid 30s to mid 40s this week, near and slightly above normal for this time of year. Look for a few more small chances for rain and snow later this week, one Thursday and another Saturday.

