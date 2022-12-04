Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Look for fairly typical December weather for the first full week of the month

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a windy night tonight.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work and school week ahead looks typical of December. Highs tomorrow will climb to the low 40s again, generally dropping to the mid-30s for the rest of the week, seasonal for this time of year. There is a small chance for a few isolated rain showers or even some flurries tomorrow morning, mainly north of highway 20. Accumulation isn’t expected to amount to much and these appear to be low to no impact. Temperatures range from the mid 30s to mid 40s this week, near and slightly above normal for this time of year. Look for a few more small chances for rain and snow later this week, one Thursday and another Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend."
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Cherokee County woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates for the current flu season, which...
First flu deaths of the season confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

There is a small chance for a few isolated rain showers or even some flurries tomorrow morning,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, December 4
Ending the weekend with sunshine and above normal temperatures
Ending the weekend with sunshine and above normal temperatures
kcrg wx
A break from the wind tonight, nice Sunday ahead