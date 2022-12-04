Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will be headed to Nashville to play one more game against a familiar foe, according to the university.

Iowa (7-5) will play the Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) for the second straight year in a bowl game, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Hawkeyes lost to the Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl 20-17 following last season.

This will be the first time that Iowa plays in the Music City Bowl. A matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Missouri Tigers after the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the Missouri football team.

The game takes place at 11:00 a.m. Central time on Saturday, Dec. 31. It will be broadcast on ABC stations, including KCRG-TV9.

