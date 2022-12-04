Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Five-alarm fire destroys machine shed near Palo

A large plume of smoke emanates from a machine shed on a property southeast of Palo on Sunday,...
A large plume of smoke emanates from a machine shed on a property southeast of Palo on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a farm building on a property in rural Linn County, according to officials.

At around 10:00 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the fire at 2289 Ross Road, located southeast of Palo. Reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible from Covington Road. Firefighters arrived to discover a machine shed on fire, with property inside.

The owner of the property was home at the time of the fire and tried to remove some of the property inside. Officials said that the building and its contents were a total loss.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. An investigation into how it started is ongoing.

The Palo Fire Department, Linn County Rescue, Atkins Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, Monroe Township Fire Department, Shellsburg Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend."
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Cherokee County woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates for the current flu season, which...
First flu deaths of the season confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

SDSU opens at Kinnick Stadium Saturday
Hawkeyes to face Kentucky in Music City Bowl
Iowans react to change in presidential nomination process
Iowans react to loss of ‘First in Nation’ status for Democratic caucuses
Mason City sees big increase in English-learner students
Mason City sees big increase in English-learner students
Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and...
One injured following Linn County Crash