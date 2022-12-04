Five-alarm fire destroys machine shed near Palo

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to a farm building on a property in rural Linn County, according to officials.

At around 10:00 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of the fire at 2289 Ross Road, located southeast of Palo. Reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible from Covington Road. Firefighters arrived to discover a machine shed on fire, with property inside.

The owner of the property was home at the time of the fire and tried to remove some of the property inside. Officials said that the building and its contents were a total loss.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. An investigation into how it started is ongoing.

The Palo Fire Department, Linn County Rescue, Atkins Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, Monroe Township Fire Department, Shellsburg Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

