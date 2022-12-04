Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

The shocking scene was caught on a ring doorbell camera. (SOURCE: ARIEL ELIYAHUO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A ring security camera captured the moment a coyote ran up to a 2-year-old girl and tried to drag her away in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Eliyahuo reacted quickly to the screams of his daughter Ariya as he was getting out of his vehicle.

He can be seen quickly running to the other side of the car to snatch his daughter back from the coyote, who is seen dragging the girl away by her leg.

Eliyahuo screams and shoos the animal away, going so far as to throw a water bottle at it.

Ariya’s mother later noticed blood on her daughter’s pants, so the family rushed the girl to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better after the attack, but that both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend."
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet
Cedar Falls Police vehicle.
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Cherokee County woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa woman avoids prison after pleading guilty to stealing taxpayer dollars
Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates for the current flu season, which...
First flu deaths of the season confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

No. 23 Iowa State hands St. John's 1st loss of season 71-60
No. 23 Iowa State hands St. John's 1st loss of season 71-60
Ring camera video shows a coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of home.
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Burned group home in Guttenberg.
Group home in Guttenberg, devastated by fire, looks toward next steps
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages