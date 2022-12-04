Show You Care
Clark, No. 10 Iowa beat Wisconsin for 26th straight time

FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves the ball up court against Central Michigan during the...
FILE - Iowa guard Caitlin Clark moves the ball up court against Central Michigan during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By The Associated Press
Dec. 4, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 22 points, Monika Cziano added 18 and No. 10 Iowa beat Wisconsin 102-71 on Sunday in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Iowa (6-3) stopped a two-game skid and beat the Badgers (3-7) for the 26th straight time.

Clark, a preseason All-American who came into the game as the nation’s scoring leader at 29 points per game, reached double figures in the first quarter with 12 points.

Clark had 10 rebounds to post her second double-double of the season. McKenna Warnock scored 18 points and Molly Davis had 13 for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes used a 21-2 run to race to a 57-34 halftime lead. They shot 68% (21 of 31) in the opening 20 minutes and finished at 63% (39 of 62).

Serah Williams scored 14 points, Maty Wilke 13 and Sydney Hilliard 11 for the Badgers, who have lost six games in a row. The one highlight for Wisconsin was its free-throw shooting — the Badgers made 22 of 23 from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The sharp-shooting Hawkeyes dominated inside with 52 points in the paint. They got 39 points from the bench, including 10 points from Hannah Stuelke.

Wisconsin: Williams and Hilliard will make a decent scoring tandem, once Williams gains more confidence.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 freshman forward, scored 9 points in the second half. She entered the game as the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.9 points per game.

Hilliard was playing in her second game of the season on Sunday. She missed the first eight games with an injury.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Iowa State on Wednesday in the Corn Cy-Hawk Series game.

Wisconsin: Faces Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln, Neb.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

