Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions.

Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.

Workers said giving these pets a forever home was more important now than it has been in previous years, because they’re housing more cats and dogs this winter than they have in recent years.

They said that’s because more people are going back to work after the pandemic as well as rising costs.

