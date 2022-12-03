Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The woman was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of what officials described as critical injuries.

The Cedar Falls Fire and Rescue and MercyOne Paramedics were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Law enforcement officials said they do not believe there is a wider public threat in connection to this incident.

