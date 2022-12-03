Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

A windy and frigid start to the weekend

A windy and frigid start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning with a clear sky. Temperatures today will only reach the mid to upper 20s with a few low 30s in the south. We’ll also have a sunny sky today. Winds are high this morning, but calmer winds are expected in the afternoon. Tonight, will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with warmer highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will usher in a slight chance for precipitation on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges of assault...
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
Guttenberg Fire
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, December 3
A wind advisory is in place for all of eastern Iowa overnight as a cold front brings winds...
Strong northwest winds are with us overnight
A wind advisory is in place for all of eastern Iowa overnight as a cold front brings winds...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, December 2