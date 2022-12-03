Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Wartburg advances to first ever national semifinal after 45-17 win over Aurora

Hunter Clasen celebrates after one of his four touchdowns for Wartburg
Hunter Clasen celebrates after one of his four touchdowns for Wartburg(KCRG)
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Knights fans experienced history twice. Wartburg hosted a national quarterfinal game for the first time, and advanced to the national semifinals with a convincing win over the Aurora Spartans.

After falling into a 10-0 hole, the Knights rattled off 28 straight points. One of those touchdowns came on a Parker Rochford 70-yard interception return.

Rochford had two interceptions, while Jordan Downing paced the Knights with three sacks.

Running back Hunter Clasen, the American Rivers Conference Offensive MVP, ran for 167 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He added 26 yards receiving with one touchdown catch.

The Knights will face Mount Union in the national semifinals next Saturday, December 10th, with a time and location to be announced.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
A woman says she has lost her dog but is continuing the search for her "best friend."
‘I need him’: Dog owner drives hours every weekend searching for missing pet
Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges of assault...
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates for the current flu season, which...
First flu deaths of the season confirmed in Iowa

Latest News

Bowen Born (#13) moves the ball against an Evansville defender on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022....
Born’s 29 help Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 72-55
Iowa City West stays unbeaten against Prairie, Linn-Mar holds off Wahlert
Iowa City West stays unbeaten against Prairie, Linn-Mar holds off Wahlert
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader
Local-grown Wartburg Knights making history, hosting NCAA tournament quarterfinal
Local-grown Wartburg Knights making history, hosting NCAA tournament quarterfinal