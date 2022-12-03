Wartburg advances to first ever national semifinal after 45-17 win over Aurora

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Knights fans experienced history twice. Wartburg hosted a national quarterfinal game for the first time, and advanced to the national semifinals with a convincing win over the Aurora Spartans.

After falling into a 10-0 hole, the Knights rattled off 28 straight points. One of those touchdowns came on a Parker Rochford 70-yard interception return.

Rochford had two interceptions, while Jordan Downing paced the Knights with three sacks.

Running back Hunter Clasen, the American Rivers Conference Offensive MVP, ran for 167 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He added 26 yards receiving with one touchdown catch.

The Knights will face Mount Union in the national semifinals next Saturday, December 10th, with a time and location to be announced.

