North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former KCRG-TV9 Athletes of the Week shined for the Lynx.

First the girls, led by Kamryn Kurt, head no trouble with Springville, winning 79-38. Kurt had 15 points.

Then Tate Haugenbury’s dunks helped get the Lynx over the Orioles 103-30.

The North Linn girls extend their perfect record to 4-0 while the boys move to 2-0.

