Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former KCRG-TV9 Athletes of the Week shined for the Lynx.

First the girls, led by Kamryn Kurt, head no trouble with Springville, winning 79-38. Kurt had 15 points.

Then Tate Haugenbury’s dunks helped get the Lynx over the Orioles 103-30.

The North Linn girls extend their perfect record to 4-0 while the boys move to 2-0.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident near Collins & Rockwell
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
Guttenberg Fire
Fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
Joseph Drahozal (COURTESY OF THE LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
Multiple vendors at the Iowa State Fair were told they will *not be offered a future contract...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

Latest News

Iowa City West stays unbeaten against Prairie, Linn-Mar holds off Wahlert
Iowa City West stays unbeaten against Prairie, Linn-Mar holds off Wahlert
Local-grown Wartburg Knights making history, hosting NCAA tournament quarterfinal
Local-grown Wartburg Knights making history, hosting NCAA tournament quarterfinal
An Iowa State football helmet sits on the bench before the start of an NCAA college football...
Tom Manning not returning as Iowa State Cyclones’ offensive coordinator
Iowa falls to NC State
Clark scores 45, but No. 12 NC State tops No. 10 Iowa 94-81