North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former KCRG-TV9 Athletes of the Week shined for the Lynx.
First the girls, led by Kamryn Kurt, head no trouble with Springville, winning 79-38. Kurt had 15 points.
Then Tate Haugenbury’s dunks helped get the Lynx over the Orioles 103-30.
The North Linn girls extend their perfect record to 4-0 while the boys move to 2-0.
