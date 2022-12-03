Show You Care
Molten lava on Hawaii’s Big Island could block main highway

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers to find alternate coastal routes in the north and south. That could add hours to commute times, doctor’s visits and freight truck deliveries.

The lava is oozing slowly at a rate that could reach the road next week. But its path is unpredictable and could change course, or the flow could stop completely and spare the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

