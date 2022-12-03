Show You Care
Iowa City West stays unbeaten against Prairie, Linn-Mar holds off Wahlert

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City West girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season following their 59-53 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday evening. Meena Tate led the Women of Troy with 25 points.

In Marion, Linn-Mar got off to an early and held off Dubuque Wahlert winning 60-57 to improve to 2-1 on the season.

