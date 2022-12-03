First day of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa

Show You Care
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Saturday marks the start of shotgun deer hunting season in Iowa, KCCI reports. Iowa DNR officials say more than 100,000 deer will be harvested this year.

Officials are reminding hunters to make sure they are safe in the woods. Remember basic gun safety, wear your blaze orange to stand out to other hunters and make sure someone knows where you are going in case an accident happens.

